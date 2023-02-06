N. Korea Likely to Stage Nighttime Military Parade Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is likely to hold a military parade on Wednesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the foundation of its armed forces.South Korean authorities have predicted that the parade could be held at night at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, with keen interest in whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will release any messages to the United States or South Korea, or unveil new weapons.After holding most military parades in the morning up until the 70th anniversary of the regime's foundation in September 2018, the North then staged nighttime parades four times in a row since 2020. No parade was held in 2019.According to South Korea's unification ministry, North Korea has held 12 military parades since Kim took power, with the regime leader attending eleven of them and delivering a speech on five occasions.Since late last year, preparations for a massive military parade have been detected near Kim Il-sung Square and at Mirim airfield, with the regime mobilizing a number of personnel and equipment.