Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has apparently created a general bureau in charge of the country's missile development.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency released photos on Tuesday of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding over a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission on Monday.The images revealed a new flag for the Missile General Bureau featuring a graphic of the nation's Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile flying over Earth, marking the branch’s first-ever mention in state media.The new flag was seen along with flags for other general bureaus and the Workers' Party.Although there is speculation that the North established the Missile General Bureau by expanding the existing Ministry of Rocket Industry, South Korea's intelligence authorities reportedly presume that the bureau is a newly created organization.