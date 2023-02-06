Opposition Parties Likely to Vote on Impeachment Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Three opposition parties are likely to put a motion to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min to a vote in a plenary parliamentary session on Wednesday.The main opposition Democratic Party, along with the minor Justice Party and the Basic Income Party, submitted the motion to parliament on Monday to hold the minister accountable for the government's mishandling of the Itaewon crowd crush that claimed the lives of 159 people.With the National Assembly Act requiring a motion on impeachment to be handled within 72 hours after it is reported to the Assembly, the motion is likely to be put to a vote on Wednesday considering the parliamentary schedule.An impeachment motion against a minister has been submitted to parliament five times, but has never passed in plenary sessions.Requiring approval by half of the Assembly members to pass, the latest such motion is very likely to succeed as the three opposition parties hold a majority of seats in the chamber.If the impeachment motion is passed, it will be up to the Constitutional Court to make a final decision on impeaching the minister. The minister's job will be suspended during the court's review.