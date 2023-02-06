Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Opposition Parties Likely to Vote on Impeachment Wednesday

Written: 2023-02-08 09:49:04Updated: 2023-02-08 10:43:40

Opposition Parties Likely to Vote on Impeachment Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Three opposition parties are likely to put a motion to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min to a vote in a plenary parliamentary session on Wednesday.

The main opposition Democratic Party, along with the minor Justice Party and the Basic Income Party, submitted the motion to parliament on Monday to hold the minister accountable for the government's mishandling of the Itaewon crowd crush that claimed the lives of 159 people.

With the National Assembly Act requiring a motion on impeachment to be handled within 72 hours after it is reported to the Assembly, the motion is likely to be put to a vote on Wednesday considering the parliamentary schedule.

An impeachment motion against a minister has been submitted to parliament five times, but has never passed in plenary sessions.

Requiring approval by half of the Assembly members to pass, the latest such motion is very likely to succeed as the three opposition parties hold a majority of seats in the chamber.

If the impeachment motion is passed, it will be up to the Constitutional Court to make a final decision on impeaching the minister. The minister's job will be suspended during the court's review.  
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >