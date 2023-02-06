Menu Content

Politics

Latest Polls on PPP Leadership Race Show Conflicting Sentiment

Written: 2023-02-08 10:10:20Updated: 2023-02-08 10:48:05

Latest Polls on PPP Leadership Race Show Conflicting Sentiment

Photo : YONHAP News

Two new surveys on the leadership race for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) showed conflicting favorability for leading Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo.

In a Realmeter survey conducted on Monday and Tuesday that asked 402 supporters of the PPP who is best suited to lead the party, Kim drew support from 45-point-three percent of respondents while Ahn garnered 30-point-four percent.

Support for Kim rose by nine-point-three percentage points from the pollster's previous survey a week ago, while Anh's support dropped by 12-point-nine percentage points.

The poll commissioned by Media Tribune has a 95-percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-nine percentage points.

In separate research conducted by Hangil Research from Saturday to Monday, Ahn was in the lead with 35-point-five percent, while Kim drew 31-point-two percent.

Commissioned by Kuki News, the poll surveyed 527 PPP supporters and has a 95-percent confidence level with a margin of error of two-point-eight percentage points.
