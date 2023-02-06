Menu Content

Economy

Written: 2023-02-08 10:42:17Updated: 2023-02-08 11:25:03

Seoul Seeks to Raise Subway, Bus Fares by 300 to 400 Won

Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul is seeking to raise the basic fares for subways and buses by 300 to 400 won and introduce a distance-based rate for bus rides.

The city government submitted the proposal to the Seoul Metropolitan Council on Monday.

The city offered two hike proposals for subway fares – a 300-won increase that will bring the basic fare from the current one-thousand-250 won to one-thousand-550 won, and a 400-won hike that will raise it to one-thousand-650 won.

The proposal also includes a 150-won charge for every five kilometers over the ten covered by the base fare, while a trip exceeding 50 kilometers would incur a charge of 150 won for every eight kilometers. Both mark an increase of 50 percent over the current rates.

The city is also considering a similar distance-based rate scheme for bus fares, adjusting the uniform fare set at one-thousand-200 won.

The city government plans to hold a public hearing on Friday to listen to the opinions of civic groups, the city council and public officials.
