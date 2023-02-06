S. Korea Focusing on Future Ties with Vietnam after Massacre Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea said it is closely communicating with Vietnam to develop future-oriented bilateral ties following a local court ruling ordering the government to compensate a survivor of a massacre perpetrated by South Korean soldiers during the Vietnam War.An official from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the two countries have developed unprecedented two-way relations under the principle of overcoming past tragedies and advancing forward since forging diplomatic ties in 1992.On Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Court ruled partially in favor of Nguyen Thi Thanh in the first judgment to recognize Seoul's liability for the Phong Nhị and Phong Nhất massacre, ordering compensation of around 30 million won in damages plus losses incurred by the delay.In 2020, Nguyen filed a damages lawsuit against the South Korean government over the 1968 tragedy, claiming to have suffered a serious injury to her abdomen from shots fired by South Korean Marines.The attack on civilians resulted in the deaths of around 70 villagers, including five members of Nguyen’s family. She was eight years old at the time.