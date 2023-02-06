N. Korean Leader, Daughter Visit Army Barracks ahead of KPA Anniv.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the barracks of the army’s generals with his wife Ri Sol-ju and their daughter Ju-ae ahead of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army(KPA).According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, Kim and his family went to mark the February 8 anniversary the previous day.At a banquet following the visit, Kim made an apparent reference to the regime’s nuclear force as he said North Korea has endured much suffering and pain to develop a “great and absolute power" for lasting peace, prosperity, and future generations.Photos released by the state media showed Kim's presumed second child, Ju-ae, sitting between her parents at the banquet table.Kim's latest public appearance with his daughter is thought to be an attempt to convey the message that nuclear force guarantees the safety of the regime for future generations.The visit came amid speculation that the North may stage a nighttime military parade marking the anniversary on Wednesday.