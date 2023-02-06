Abe Calls Moon 'Offender with Strong Belief' in Forced Labor Ruling in Memoir

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called former South Korean President Moon Jae-in “an offender with a strong belief” in the South Korean top court's ruling on Japan's wartime forced labor in a posthumously released memoir.In the book comprising interviews with the Yomiuri Shimbun between 2020 and 2021 released on Tuesday, Abe slammed the 2018 South Korean Supreme Court ruling that ordered Japanese firms Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate Korean forced labor victims.The former leader stressed that the 1965 bilateral normalization treaty, which states that all reparation issues have been completely and finally settled, is a pact in accordance with international law.Abe said Moon, who had participated in the Roh Moo-hyun administration's review of the 1965 treaty, was aware that the court ruling was in violation of international law but wanted to leverage anti-Japanese sentiment to stay in power.He blamed Seoul for neglecting to resolve the compensation issue, which led to Tokyo's decision to impose restrictions on key export items against South Korea in 2019.The late prime minister also criticized Seoul's decision later that year to terminate the bilateral military information-sharing General Security of Military Information Agreement as an "emotional response."Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, stepping down in 2020 after nine years in office before being assassinated almost a year later in July.