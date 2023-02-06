Survey: 7 in 10 Americans Favor Offer to Hold Talks with N. Korea

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A new survey shows around seven out of ten Americans believe U.S. President Joe Biden should offer to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to ease tensions.Radio Free Asia reported on Wednesday that 68 percent of respondents of a survey conducted by The Harris Poll said Biden should make such a proposal, and 58 percent approved of offering diplomatic or economic incentives “in exchange for steps toward denuclearization.”The survey also found that 52 percent of respondents believe the U.S. should end the Korean War with a peace agreement, up eleven percentage points from a similar survey conducted in 2021.Fifty-four percent said that the U.S. government should not impose restrictions on humanitarian aid workers from privately funded charities traveling to the North, while 63 percent said Washington should allow such charities to provide humanitarian supplies to the North Korean people.Fifty-nine percent of respondents supported the idea of the U.S. government setting up an agency in the North akin to a liaison office that would execute diplomatic duties, up seven percentage points from the 2021 survey.The latest survey was conducted between January 17 and 19 on two-thousand-63 U.S. adults. It has a 95-percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-eight percentage points.