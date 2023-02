Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. tech giant Apple has confirmed the launch of its mobile payment service, Apple Pay, in South Korea.Apple made the announcement in an emailed statement on Wednesday, without further elaboration.The company's domestic partner, Hyundai Card, also announced the launch of the near-field communication(NFC) payment system in the country after controversy ebbed over the card company’s plan to support the installation of compatible systems.While the launch date has yet to be confirmed, industry watchers forecast the service to be offered from early next month.Apple Pay is expected to inject competition in the local mobile payment market, which is currently dominated by the magnetic secure transmission(MST) technology-based Samsung Pay.