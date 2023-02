Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has criticized the Moon Jae-in administration for neglecting essential integrated defense drills involving the government, military, police and civil sector out of a reliance on what he called “fake peace.”Presiding over a session of the central integrated defense council on Wednesday he further pointed out that the meeting was scaled down under the previous government.Yoon pledged to continue leading the annual council sessions, emphasizing the gravity of the rapidly changing security environment, including North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.He then called for improvements in the integrated defense system as well as the nation's emergency response.It was the first time in seven years the meeting was presided over by a sitting president.