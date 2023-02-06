Impeachment Motion on Interior Minister Referred to Plenary Session of Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

A motion to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min jointly introduced by three opposition parties was referred to the National Assembly plenary session on Wednesday.The parties submitted the motion on Monday to hold the minister accountable for the government's mishandling of the Itaewon crowd crush that claimed 159 lives.Passage of the motion, requiring approval by a majority of lawmakers, is likely with the three opposition parties holding over half the seats in the chamber, which would mark the first impeachment of a Cabinet member in the country's constitutional history.The main opposition Democratic Party, with 169 seats, could unilaterally pass the motion so long as there is not a large defection in its ranks.The ruling People Power Party earlier proposed that the impeachment motion be forwarded to the Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee for a review before a vote, but was denied.