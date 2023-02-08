National Assembly Impeaches Interior Minister over Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min over the government's handling of the Itaewon crowd crush in the first-ever impeachment of a Cabinet official in the country's 75-year constitutional history.In a plenary session of parliament on Wednesday, the motion passed 179 to 109, with five votes disqualified as invalid, sending the case to the Constitutional Court and suspending Lee from his duties until a ruling has been made.The motion was jointly submitted on Monday by the majority-holding main opposition Democratic Party(DP) together with the Justice Party and Basic Income Party.National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo earlier planned to hold the vote after the ongoing parliamentary interpellation session, but the DP protested the timetable and held a vote to switch the order of proceedings and push up the vote on the impeachment motion.