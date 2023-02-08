Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

National Assembly Impeaches Interior Minister over Crowd Crush

Written: 2023-02-08 15:42:43Updated: 2023-02-08 18:52:21

National Assembly Impeaches Interior Minister over Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min over the government's handling of the Itaewon crowd crush in the first-ever impeachment of a Cabinet official in the country's 75-year constitutional history.

In a plenary session of parliament on Wednesday, the motion passed 179 to 109, with five votes disqualified as invalid, sending the case to the Constitutional Court and suspending Lee from his duties until a ruling has been made.

The motion was jointly submitted on Monday by the majority-holding main opposition Democratic Party(DP) together with the Justice Party and Basic Income Party.

National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo earlier planned to hold the vote after the ongoing parliamentary interpellation session, but the DP protested the timetable and held a vote to switch the order of proceedings and push up the vote on the impeachment motion.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >