The city of Seoul has decided not to push for a distance-based rate for bus rides as part of a related bus fare hike.In a press release Wednesday, the city government said that it decided against the idea in consideration of the financial burden on citizens amid already high inflation as well as the pressure on residents in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province who commute to Seoul.City officials on Monday submitted a proposal to the Seoul Metropolitan Council outlining its plan to gather opinions on adjustments to public transit fares, including the introduction of a distance-based rate scheme for buses in contrast to the current flat fee.The public transportation proposal also includes a hike in the subway fare by 300 or 400 won in addition to increased distance-based rates.