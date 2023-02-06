Prime Minister Expresses Deep Regret over Passage of Motion to Impeach Interior Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has expressed deep regret over the parliamentary passage of a motion on impeaching interior minister Lee Sang-min over last year's Itaewon crowd crush.The impeachment motion passed 179 to 109 in the opposition-controlled National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, forcing the suspension of Lee from duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to endorse or reject the motion.In a message to citizens and public officials, Han said that as the prime minister, he finds it very regrettable that this unprecedented incident happened when the nation is in a very difficult situation.The prime minister then asked the two vice ministers of the interior and safety ministry to ensure the ministry fulfills its duties properly.Noting that the ministry has worked to address pending issues such as disaster management and government innovation, Han called on all public officials to remain calm and not allow the recent events to impact their work.He also asked civil servants to pay close attention to maintaining discipline and dignity as public officials.