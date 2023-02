Photo : YONHAP News

Interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min said he will faithfully engage in his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.The minister made the remarks on Wednesday right after the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a motion to impeach him over the government's handling of the Itaewon crowd crush.In a statement, Lee said that it is very regrettable to cause concern to people with the passage of the impeachment motion.Lee expressed hopes the state of vacuum in public safety, which would be brought about by this unprecedented incident, would be minimized, adding the interior ministry will try to carry out its duties in an unwavering manner.Lee also vowed to do his best to normalize the ministry by faithfully engaging in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.