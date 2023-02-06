UN Report: N. Korea Stole Record Amount of Crypto Assets in 2022

Photo : KBS News

A report by a UN panel reportedly said that hackers linked to North Korea stole a record amount of cryptocurrency last year, possibly surpassing one billion dollars or one-point-two trillion won.According to Reuters and other media on Tuesday, the report compiled by a UN Security Council panel, said that North Korean hackers stole a record amount of cryptocurrency assets in 2022 to finance the regime's nuclear development program.The panel said that South Korean authorities estimated the amount at 630 million dollars last year, while a cyber security firm estimated the figure more than doubled from a year ago to over one billion dollars in 2022.The panel said that changes in the value of the stolen cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar may have affected the estimates, but both figures mark record amounts for last year for the North's crypto theft.The UN report said that most of the cyber attacks were carried out by hackers' groups under the North's general bureau of reconnaissance and their increasingly sophisticated techniques are making it difficult to trace the stolen assets.