Photo : YONHAP News

Salvaging the capsized fishing boat, the Cheongbo, is being delayed as authorities have yet to flip the vessel upright at sea due to bad weather and other difficulties.According to the Korea Coast Guard on Wednesday, authorities have yet to launch the erecting operation as of 5 p.m., with the vessel relocated to waters off Soheosa Island, some 12-point-five kilometers from the accident site off Sinan County in South Jeolla ProvinceThe workers fixed multiple sling bars on the hull and the bow to disperse the weight of the ship for salvaging, but have yet to tie the last wire to the stern due to fishing gear between the hull and the seabed, as well as strong tides and wind.Rescue officials plan to erect the ship as soon as the last wire is tied.They will begin searching for missing crew members inside the vessel before towing it to a shipyard in Mokpo.