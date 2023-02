Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly staged a nighttime military parade on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People's Army.According to military authorities on Wednesday, the North held a pre-parade event at around 8:30 p.m. before the main event.It marks the 13th military parade since leader Kim Jong-un took power and the first since the parade held on April 25 of last year commemorating the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.It was not immediately known whether Kim attended the parade or if any new weapons were unveiled in the event.The North's state media is expected to report on the parade on Thursday given that it has routinely released recorded footage after parades instead of airing live coverage in recent years.