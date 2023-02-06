White House: Chinese Spy Balloons Spotted in 5 Continents

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Wednesday that Chinese surveillance balloons have been spotted over countries across five continents over the past several years.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the remarks to reporters in a briefing aboard Air Force One, saying that these balloons are all part of a Chinese fleet deployed to conduct surveillance operations.Jean-Pierre said that the U.S. is contacting its allies and partners regarding the matter, with such communication under way by the State Department.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder also said in a briefing on Wednesday that Chinese surveillance balloons were spotted in at least five continents over regions such as Latin America, South America, Southeast Asia, East Asia and Europe, adding that they are all for surveillance but vary in size and capabilities.On Monday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman invited some 150 diplomats from about 40 embassies in Washington for a briefing on Chinese spy balloons.