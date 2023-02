Photo : YONHAP News

A two-point-one magnitude earthquake struck near North Korea's nuclear test site on Thursday.According to South Korea's Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the minor quake occurred at around 1:10 a.m. about 38 kilometers north of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, where the North's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at ten kilometers.The KMA said that the tremor appears to have occurred naturally.A total of nine earthquakes with a magnitude of two or higher have been recorded so far this year on the Korean Peninsula.