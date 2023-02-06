S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Vice Ministerial Meeting Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan are set to hold a vice ministerial meeting in Washington next week.According to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong will meet with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori for a trilateral meeting on Monday.The three nations hold vice foreign ministers' talks regularly to discuss trilateral cooperation on North Korean nuclear weapons as well as regional and global issues.The ministry said that after the tripartite talks, vice minister Cho will also hold a separate bilateral meeting with Mori, in which the two sides are expected to discuss the issue of compensation for victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Foreign minister Park Jin may also hold a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany set for next Friday to Sunday.