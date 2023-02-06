4 Crew Members of Capsized Fishing Boat Remain Missing

Photo : YONHAP News

Four crew members of a capsized fishing boat remain missing on Thursday, five days after the vessel overturned in southwestern waters.The Mokpo branch of the Korea Coast Guard said on Thursday that after draining water from the ship, named “Cheongbo,” for salvaging the previous day, rescue workers searched inside the vessel but failed to find any of the four missing people.The Coast Guard speculatively attributed the failure to low visibility during the nighttime search, adding it plans to conduct a more thorough search during the day on Thursday.The Coast Guard plans to relocate the vessel to a shipyard in Mokpo to look into the cause of the accident, but faces difficulty due to bad weather in the waters near Soheosa Island, where it is currently located.The 24-ton fishing boat carrying 12 crew members, including three foreign nationals, overturned in waters 16-point-six kilometers west of Daebichi Island off the southwestern county of Sinan, South Jeolla Province, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.Three of the crew were rescued by a nearby boat at the time of the incident, with five later found dead inside the vessel.