Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea was detected flaunting its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) and a suspected new intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) during a nighttime parade on Wednesday.Images from U.S. commercial satellite manufacturer Maxar Technologies showed a procession of ICBM-loaded transporter erector launchers(TEL) in the parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.The Hwasong-17 was at the front of the line, followed by two columns of IRBM-loaded TELs.Observers speculate that one segment of unidentified missiles, similar in length to the Hwansong-17 at over 20 meters, could have been equipped with the North's recently-tested solid-fuel engine.The photos showed a crowded Kim Il-sung Square, with more than 22-thousand people estimated to have attended the parade.