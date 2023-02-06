National Assembly Submits Resolution to Impeach Interior Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has submitted a resolution to the Constitutional Court impeaching interior minister Lee Sang-min over the Itaewon crowd crush.According to Kim Do-eup, chair for the parliamentary committee on legislation and the judiciary, the resolution was handed in at 10 a.m. Thursday, a day after a three-party opposition bloc pushed the motion through a plenary session of parliament.Kim, a ruling People Power Party(PPP) representative, is in charge of representing the Assembly in arguing for Lee's impeachment in accordance with relevant laws.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the committee chair urged the Constitutional Court to expedite legal proceedings to minimize the vacuum in state affairs brought on by a legally mandated suspension of Lee’s duties.The motion against the interior minister, the first successful impeachment against a Cabinet member in the country’s constitutional history, was pushed through at the opposition-heavy Assembly, to hold the government accountable for its mishandling of the Itaewon disaster.