N. Korean Leader's Daughter Attends KPA Anniversary Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter, Ju-ae, attended Wednesday's nighttime military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, the regime leader arrived at the venue accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and their child.Photos released by the KCNA showed Ju-ae, presumed to be the couple’s second child, holding hands with her father as they walked on the red carpet while her mother walked behind them.Ju-ae was observed watching the parade festivities from a VIP seat, standing some distance away from her father as he reviewed the military.This is the fifth time Kim's daughter has attended a public event since last November, when she first observed the test launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).Asked about Ju-ae's latest public appearance, the unification ministry in Seoul said it is keeping an eye on the situation with all possibilities under consideration while acknowledging the prematurity of any speculation about succession.