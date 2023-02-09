N. Korea Showcases Suspected Solid-Fuel ICBM at Anniv. Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

A new weapon showcased by North Korea during Wednesday's military anniversary parade is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) equipped with a solid-fuel engine.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday released photos from the parade held in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.The photos showed the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) along with a new unidentified missile that looked like a solid-fuel engine ICBM.The unidentified missile loaded on a transporter erector launcher appeared to be different from the one displayed during a parade in April 2017 for the 105th birthday of the late regime founder Kim Il-sung.The KCNA said tactical nuclear units in the procession demonstrated the regime's "war deterrence and counterstrike capabilities."North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju and their daughter Ju-ae, reviewed the military, but did not appear to have addressed the crowd.