DP Condemns Court Ruling on Ex-PPP Rep. Kwak in Land Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has denounced a court ruling that found former People Power Party lawmaker Kwak Sang-do not guilty of bribery.DP Floor Leader Park Hong-keun said during a party policy coordination meeting on Thursday that the public is appalled by the court decision issued on Wednesday.He said that with such a ruling, the court has declared that it was lawful for asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu to hire Kwak’s son and pay him five billion won in severance after six years of employment.Kwak was accused of receiving five billion won in the form of his son's severance pay from Hwacheon Daeyu in return for helping the company form a consortium with Hana Bank related to the Daejang-dong land development project.DP chief policymaker Kim Sung-whan said that while all are equal in the eyes of the law, it appears that "all" implies to the privileged few, expressing serious concerns about how trials will unfold for other privileged figures over their alleged involvement in the land development scandal.Meanwhile, the minor Justice Party also slammed the court ruling on Kwak as absurd, raising concerns beyond the troubling ruling that the prosecution intentionally conducted a poor investigation and made a weak case.