N. Korea Conducts Massive Parade Marking 75th KPA Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea conducted a massive military parade Wednesday night in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of its armed forces. With regime leader Kim Jong-un in attendance with his wife and daughter, Pyongyang flaunted its nuclear might by parading its tactical arsenal and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) units, including one that likely uses a solid-fuel propellant.Choi You Sun reports.Report: North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that a nighttime parade was held in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square the previous day to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.According to photos released by the KCNA, Pyongyang seemingly showcased a new weapon, suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) equipped with a solid-fuel engine, along with its Hwasong-17 ICBMs.The unidentified missile loaded on a transporter erector launcher appeared to be different from the one featured in a parade in April 2017 for the 105th birthday of the late regime founder Kim Il-sung.The KCNA said tactical nuclear units in the procession demonstrated the regime's "war deterrence and counterstrike capabilities," and the ICBM units flaunted its "maximum nuclear force."North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju and their daughter Ju-ae, conducted his inspection wearing a black coat and fedora, a style reminiscent of his late grandfather and regime founder Kim Il-sung. He did not, however, appear to have addressed the crowd.Ju-ae, presumed to be the couple’s second child, was seen holding hands with her father as they walked on the red carpet as they arrived for the parade while her mother walked behind them.This is the fifth time Kim's daughter has attended a public event since last November, when she first observed the test launch of a Hwasong-17.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.