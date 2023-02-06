Niigata Prefecture Omits 20th Century History of Sado Mine in UNESCO Submission

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Niigata Prefecture has omitted the history of Sado mines in the 20th century when Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula in its resubmission for a UNESCO World Heritage site designation for the facilities.In a written interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, Atsushi Sawada, the head of the prefecture's team pushing for the UNESCO designation, said the facilities' outstanding universal value lies with the gold production technology from the late 16th to late 19th centuries.The official claimed that history from the Pacific War in the 1940s is not connected to the facilities' value as a potential World Heritage site.The official’s comments contradict the official website of the facilities that states that the mine’s history runs from 1601 to 1989, indicating an attempt by the local government to deliberately exclude the history of forced Korean labor during the war.Last month, Tokyo made the resubmission in hopes of securing the designation by 2024 after UNESCO did not review its original entry on the grounds that the provided documents were incomplete.Japan has come under fire for effectively excluding its wartime atrocities in the recommendation letter, as well as its persistent failure to fulfill an earlier pledge to include information about the forced labor of Koreans on Hashima Island, a site recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015.