Photo : KBS News

The Constitutional Court has begun deliberating on a parliamentary resolution to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min over the Itaewon crowd crush.In a meeting on Thursday, the top court is likely to decide how it will proceed with the impeachment motion and which justice will preside over deliberations, a detail not usually revealed to the public outside of an impeachment case.Under the Constitutional Court Act, the top court must reach a final decision within 180 days of receiving a motion, but the court is expected to expedite deliberations in order to avoid a prolonged vacuum in a ministerial post.Previously, the Constitutional Court had ruled on impeachment motions for former President Roh Moo-hyun in 64 days and former President Park Geun-hye in 92 days.