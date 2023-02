Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean rescue workers in Türkiye began their mission with a successful extraction of a survivor in the earthquake-torn region of Hatay Province.According to the foreign ministry on Thursday, the South Korean team rescued a man near Antakya Highschool. The survivor in his mid-70s is reportedly conscious with no major health issues.They also recovered four bodies from the same site.The team had set up a base camp at Selim Anadolu High School in the Antakya region the previous day, selecting one of the worst hit areas for their rescue operations at the request of the Turkish government.The 118-member rescue team which includes doctors, emergency medical technicians and special forces trained to deal with extreme situations is the largest-ever to be sent overseas by South Korea.