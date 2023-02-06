Electricity, Gas Rates to Continue Rising amid High Global Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will likely continue raising electricity and gas rates amid mounting global energy prices.In a meeting of the National Assembly’s trade and energy committee on Thursday, energy minister Lee Chang-yang stressed that the government will continue to phase in increments to normalize rates in accordance with market principles.He explained that the recent hikes in gas rates had been inevitable with global natural gas prices skyrocketing due to Russia’s war in Ukraine among other factors.However, he emphasized that the government will adopt measures to better help alleviate the crippling burden of gas bills for the socially vulnerable, while noting that a thorough review of similar support for the middle class is vital considering the government's fiscal budget.The remarks come amid public outcry over a recent spike in heating bills, with government data showing that monthly gas rates surged more than 30 percent last month on-year.