Foreign Minister to Attend Munich Security Conference Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin will be participating in the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany next week to introduce Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy.The foreign ministry announced on Thursday that Park plans to attend the world’s largest annual conference on international security policy that attracts the heads and high-ranking officials of major countries set for February 17 to 19 this year.With a number of top diplomats attending, including Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan and Wang Yi of China, there is speculation that Park will hold bilateral talks with a number of high-ranking officials, including ministers from other countries.There is particular interest in whether Park will meet with his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the conference following the South Korean minister’s call on Monday for Tokyo to comprehensively abide by the 1998 Joint Declaration with Seoul, which included an apology for the wartime forced labor of Koreans.