Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean rescue workers in Türkiye rescued three more survivors on Thursday in the earthquake-torn region of Hatay Province.The South Korean team rescued a father and his two-year-old daughter in a collapsed five-story building at around 10 a.m. Rescue workers also managed to find a female survivor in the area.The toddler and the 40-year-old father were rescued first and they are reportedly conscious and in stable condition.Another one-year-old infant was also discovered, but apparently had already passed away.The team is currently searching for other survivors from the building, where a couple of more children have reportedly been located.Earlier on Thursday, the team rescued a man in mid-70s near Antakya High School.