Yoon Visits Turkish Embassy to Offer Condolences over Quake Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Turkish embassy in South Korea on Thursday to offer his condolences for the victims of a massive earthquake in Türkiye earlier this week.According to the presidential office, President Yoon told Turkish Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer that South Korea will do its best to help Turkish people rise above grief and sorrow.President Yoon said that he received a report from a South Korean rescue team dispatched to the Antakya region that it is a horrific and difficult situation, but they will do their best to carry out rescue operations.He added that South Korea will send additional rescue workers to replace the current team after some time.Yoon reportedly asked the ambassador to convey his words of encouragement to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.In response, Tamer reportedly said that Erdogan asked him to convey his thanks and regards to Yoon.