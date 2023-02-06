'S. Korea's Strategic Command to Oversee Units for Space, Cyber, F-35s, Submarines'

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's strategic command, which will launch next year, will likely oversee space and cyber security divisions as well as units for F-35 stealth jets and submarines.Ryoo Moo-bong, head of the defense ministry office of defense reform, unveiled the plan on Thursday during a forum hosted by the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA) and the British Embassy in Seoul.Ryoo said that the envisioned strategic command will oversee the Cyber Operations Command, units for missile, space and electromagnetic spectrum operations, special mission operations, as well as those operating F-35 jets and submarines.Units for electromagnetic spectrum operations, unveiled for the first time, will likely take charge of aircraft capable of electronic warfare and ground electronic warfare assets.The defense official said that the strategic command will be in charge of missions overseeing operations of the three-axis system against the enemy's nuclear and missile threats.He added that the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) are working to expand the JCS Directorate of Countering Nuclear and Weapons of Mass Destruction to create the strategic command in 2024.