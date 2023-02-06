S. Korea to Raise Overseas Aid by 21% This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to gradually increase its financial aid to African nations to over one trillion won by 2030.The Office for Government Policy Coordination said that the government approved the plan on Thursday in a meeting of the international development cooperation committee.In the meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the committee finalized this year’s budget for official development assistance(ODA) at four-point-77 trillion won, up 838 billion won or 21-point-three percent from last year.Han said that the increased amount marks the largest annual gain and the growth rate marks the largest in the recent ten years, which demonstrates the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s determination to place the nation among the world's top ten countries in terms of ODA during his term.South Korea is planning aid programs for 56 international agencies and 92 countries this year.About 39 percent of this year's budget will be allocated for developing nations in Asia, while about 20 percent will go to African nations.