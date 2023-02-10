DP Chair to Appear for More Questioning on Corruption Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung will appear for questioning by prosecutors on Friday over corruption allegations surrounding property development projects.Lee is set to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around 11 a.m. for questioning on his alleged involvement in corrupt development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, that began during his term as the city's mayor.The DP chair will reportedly arrive at the prosecutors' office at 10:50 a.m. and release a short statement regarding the case.Lee was first questioned over the allegations on January 28, some two and a half weeks after he was summoned for questioning over third-party bribery allegations related to corporate sponsorships of the professional football team Seongnam FC.Lee submitted a 33-page written statement to the prosecution in the first round of questioning on January 28 and refused to answer questions during interrogation.He is expected to refuse to answer questions in Friday's questioning as well, without submitting an additional written statement.