US Still Open to Dialogue with N. Korea after ‘Propaganda’ Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed its openness to dialogue with North Korea in pursuit of its goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated the position and expressed hope that the North will come to the table in a press briefing on Thursday following the regime's massive military parade to mark the founding anniversary of its armed forces.Asked to comment on the parade, Price called such demonstrations "propaganda exercises" on part of North Korea and refused to elaborate further.The spokesperson then said that Washington’s goal remains the same – the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, adding the U.S. is prepared to engage in dialogue and diplomacy with the North to that end.Price said that as North Korea is not showing any signs of willingness to engage in dialogue, the U.S. will continue close coordination with its allies and partners, including South Korea and Japan, to engage in diplomacy.