Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Still Open to Dialogue with N. Korea after ‘Propaganda’ Parade

Written: 2023-02-10 09:00:10Updated: 2023-02-10 11:07:08

US Still Open to Dialogue with N. Korea after ‘Propaganda’ Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed its openness to dialogue with North Korea in pursuit of its goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated the position and expressed hope that the North will come to the table in a press briefing on Thursday following the regime's massive military parade to mark the founding anniversary of its armed forces.

Asked to comment on the parade, Price called such demonstrations "propaganda exercises" on part of North Korea and refused to elaborate further.

The spokesperson then said that Washington’s goal remains the same – the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, adding the U.S. is prepared to engage in dialogue and diplomacy with the North to that end.

Price said that as North Korea is not showing any signs of willingness to engage in dialogue, the U.S. will continue close coordination with its allies and partners, including South Korea and Japan, to engage in diplomacy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >