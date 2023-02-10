US Says Chinese Military Behind Vast Aerial Spy Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States asserted on Thursday that China’s fleet of spy balloons have flown over five continents under the control of the Chinese military.A statement from a senior State Department official said that China flew high-altitude surveillance balloons to over 40 countries to collect intelligence, adding that the U.S. is reviewing measures against agencies involved in China's violation of U.S. airspace.The official said that a spy balloon manufacturer in China is directly linked to the Chinese military.The statement said that the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean last week was certainly for intelligence surveillance, rejecting China's claims that it was a civilian aerial vehicle gathering information on weather patterns.It added that the imagery of the balloon collected by American U-2 spy planes as it crossed the country showed that it was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection with multiple antennas and other equipment designed to upload sensitive information, with solar panels mounted to power them.