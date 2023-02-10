Politics Death on KTX Track Near Cheonan-Asan Station Causes Delays

One person was hit and killed by a KTX train bound for Seoul near Cheonan-Asan Station at around 7:10 p.m. Thursday.



The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) said the accident caused inevitable delays as north- and south-bound KTX trains were suspended for about two hours, with some of the bullet trains detouring on other tracks.



KTX trains resumed operations after police and fire authorities cleaned up the accident site at around 9:38 p.m., but 65 trains were beset by delays ranging from ten to 134 minutes as a result of the accident, compelling some passengers to seek out other modes of transportation.



KORAIL mobilized temporary trains for three sections on Subway Line One early on Friday to provide public transportation for people who arrived at stations in late hours due to the delays.