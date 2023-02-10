Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases at 13,504

Written: 2023-02-10 09:58:40Updated: 2023-02-10 11:19:29

New COVID-19 Cases at 13,504

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 13-thousands on Friday amid a slowdown in the latest wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 13-thousand-504 infections were reported throughout Thursday, including 38 cases from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30-million-325-thousand.

The daily figure is down by one-thousand from the previous day and some 15-hundred from a week ago. From two weeks ago, it dropped by some 18-thousand.

For a Friday tally, it marks the lowest in 32 weeks since July 1 of last year.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by six from a day earlier at 287, staying below 300 for a fifth day.

Thursday added 17 deaths, raising the death toll to 33-thousand-697. The fatality rate is unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.
