S. Korean Disaster Response Team Rescues 5 in Devastated Türkiye

The South Korean disaster response team dispatched to quake-stricken Türkiye rescued five survivors on its first day of operation.
The foreign ministry said that as of 11:50 a.m. Thursday, local time, the response team had rescued a man in his mid-70s, a man in his 40s and his two-year-old daughter, a 35-year-old woman and a ten-year-old girl in the southeastern Hatay provincial capital of Antakya.
Aside from the 35-year-old woman suffering a fractured finger, all survivors are reportedly stable and in good health.
Antakya, near Türkiye's border with Syria, is only 130 kilometers away from the quake's epicenter in Gaziantep Province.
The 118-member response team, Seoul's largest to be dispatched overseas, is scheduled to continue rescue efforts through February 17, by which time the government will decide on whether to send a second team.