S. Korean Disaster Response Team Rescues 5 in Devastated Türkiye

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean disaster response team dispatched to quake-stricken Türkiye rescued five survivors on its first day of operation.The foreign ministry said that as of 11:50 a.m. Thursday, local time, the response team had rescued a man in his mid-70s, a man in his 40s and his two-year-old daughter, a 35-year-old woman and a ten-year-old girl in the southeastern Hatay provincial capital of Antakya.Aside from the 35-year-old woman suffering a fractured finger, all survivors are reportedly stable and in good health.Antakya, near Türkiye's border with Syria, is only 130 kilometers away from the quake's epicenter in Gaziantep Province.The 118-member response team, Seoul's largest to be dispatched overseas, is scheduled to continue rescue efforts through February 17, by which time the government will decide on whether to send a second team.