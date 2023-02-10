N. Korean Leader Calls for Increase in Military Power following Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for bolstering the country's military power at an unprecedented pace following Wednesday's massive military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Kim made the remark during a photo session with troops that participated in the parade.The regime leader said the need to suppress the "increasingly brutal imperialist tyranny" by force calls for an increase in military strength at an incomparably faster speed than the past.He said only those with power can demonstrate their dignity and honor, while their greatest achievements can be justified only through victory.Kim then lauded the participants for elevating the parade to an event that will go down in history, adding that it has helped paint a more clear picture of the prestige, greatness, high honor and bright future of the regime.