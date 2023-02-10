DP Chief Slams Prosecution for Failing to Find Proof of Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung criticized the prosecution for failing to find proof that he committed a breach of trust as Seongnam mayor in connection to a land development scandal.Before entering the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for a second round of questioning over his suspected role on Friday, Lee said the state agency has yet to find evidence to back the allegations despite prolonging the investigation and manipulating testimonies.Lee is accused of incurring losses for Seongnam while helping private investors reap over 800 billion won, or over 630 million U.S. dollars, in profits from development projects.Prosecutors also suspect that Lee facilitated the receipt of 42-point-eight billion won by his aides, including then-chief policy adviser Jeong Jin-sang, and intervened in drawing election campaign funds in return for business favors.The DP chief was previously grilled for over 12 hours on January 28.