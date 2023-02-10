Menu Content

Politics

PPP Party Leadership Race Set to be 4-Way Contest

2023-02-10

The race for the chairmanship of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) is set to be a four-way contest between Kim Gi-hyeon, Ahn Cheol-soo, Chun Ha-ram and Hwang Kyo-ahn.

The primary polling results were announced on Friday by Yoo Heung-soo, the head of election management for the March 8 party convention.

Kim is a four-term lawmaker who had previously served as party floor leader, while Ahn, who led President Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team, is currently serving a third term in the National Assembly.

Chun is a lawyer in his 30s seeking a generational change within the conservative party, while Hwang, formerly the prime minister during the Park Geun-hye administration, had served as the leader of the Liberal Korea Party, the predecessor to the PPP.

Eight candidates have been selected to compete for four Supreme Council membership posts, while four others have advanced to the election for one Council member representing the young generation.

The cutoff survey of six-thousand party members was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.
