Mongolian PM to Make Official Visit to S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene is set to embark on an official visit to South Korea next week.According to the South Korean prime minister's Office on Friday, the Mongolian head of government will visit the country from Monday through Friday for the first official visit in 12 years.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and his Mongolian counterpart will hold talks on Wednesday before attending a ceremony to sign agreements aimed at strengthening the two sides' political and economic ties.Han's office noted that since forging diplomatic relations in 1990, Seoul and Ulaanbaatar have advanced bilateral ties into a strategic partnership, expanding cooperation in the areas of mining, minerals, development, the environment, and health care.During his five-day stay, the Mongolian prime minister is also expected to attend a forum with business leaders from the two nations and visit the southeastern port city of Busan, which is bidding to host the 2030 World Expo.