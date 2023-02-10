Gov't Slaps Independent Sanctions on N. Korea over Cyber Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced the first unilateral sanctions to respond to North Korea’s illegal cyber activities on Friday.The government slapped sanctions on four North Korean individuals and seven institutions that either engaged in such activities, including hacking and stealing virtual assets, or were involved in developing related programs and fostering related professionals.Among the four individuals is hacker Park Jin-hyok, who is also wanted by the FBI. The seven institutions include the Lazarus Group as well as Pyongyang Automation University, regarded to be the main pipeline for expert hackers in the regime, making its first appearance on a blacklist by any country.This marks the third time the Yoon Suk Yeol government has imposed independent sanctions on the North and the first of its kind targeting the North’s cyber activities.The decision appears to reflect Pyongyang’s increasing engagement in such activities to procure funds for its nuclear weapons and missile development programs.The head of the North Korean Nuclear Affairs Bureau under the foreign ministry, Lee Joon-il, said in a briefing on the measures that with the comprehensive sanctions on the North’s cyber operations, Seoul is taking the lead on the international community’s response to such illegalities by the North.