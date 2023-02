Photo : YONHAP News

Major League Baseball(MLB) has released a list of 600 players from 20 countries that will compete in the 2023 World Baseball Classic(WBC) kicking off on March 8.The MLB announced the list live on its official website on Thursday following the submission of 30-man rosters by the the 20 participating countries on Wednesday, the deadline for entry registration.According to the WBC, 332 of the total players are contracted to MLB franchises, including 186 major leaguers and eight past MVPs.The Korea Baseball Organization had revealed South Korea’s 30-member roster for the 2023 WBC last month, which includes three major leaguers such as San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong and Tommy Edman from St. Louis Cardinals.Led by Lee Kang-chul, Team Korea will face Australia on March 9.